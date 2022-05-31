Tusk Automation becomes Rittal certified
By DE StaffGeneral Machine Building
B.C.-based machine builder specializes programming, automation design and control panels.
The company has worked in a range of industries, including mining, aluminum smelter, construction, water treatment plants and food processing. Tusk Automation specializes in several areas including programming, instrumentation and field services, automation design, control panels and motor control panels.
www.tuskautomation.com
