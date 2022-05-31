Tusk Automation becomes Rittal certified

Rittal Systems announced that Kamloops, BC-based automation systems integration and machine builder, Tusk Automation Inc., has become a Rittal Certified Systems Integrator. Established in 2014, Tusk Automation has grown from its two founding partners to a team of nine professionals, including technicians, journeyman electricians, programmers and project managers.

The company has worked in a range of industries, including mining, aluminum smelter, construction, water treatment plants and food processing. Tusk Automation specializes in several areas including programming, instrumentation and field services, automation design, control panels and motor control panels.

www.tuskautomation.com