Tyto Robotics introduces eVTOL test stand

Tyto Robotics announced the unveiling of its Flight Stand 500, a professional thrust stand for testing large brushless motors and propellers. Made in Canada, the stand was designed for testing the propulsion systems of advanced air mobility (AAM) vehicles, i.e. heavy-lift drones and eVTOL.

Based in Gatineau, Quebec, Tyto Robotics specializes in the development of professional testing tools for the characterization of brushless motors, propellers and drones. Their test equipment and software precisely measures thrust, torque, RPM, power and efficiency to help drone designers optimize propulsion systems.

The company’s Flight Stand 500 carries a maximum thrust rating of 500 kgf / 5,000 N and a torque capacity of up to 1,500 Nm. It can handle voltages up to 1,000V and offers optional current ranges of

100, 200, or 500A. It also features a 1,000 Hz sampling rate, enabling real-time dynamic testing and precise performance analysis.

The Flight Stand 500 package includes a force measurement unit (FMU), an electric

measurement unit (EMU), a robust tubular structure, a sync hub to synchronize measurements,

an optical RPM probe, and several temperature probes.

In addition to the hardware, the unit also includes software that supports CAN ESCs and allows for control of third-party sensors, ranging from acoustic and vibration sensors to wind tunnels. It also provides a Python Control API to program tests externally. Additionally, tests can be automated by uploading throttle values from a CSV file.

www.tytorobotics.com