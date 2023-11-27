U.S. Air Force selects Wohlers Associates to lead powder bed AM analysis

Wohlers Associates announced it has been selected by the U.S. Air Force to lead a techno-economic analysis of powder bed additive manufacturing. The project includes a landscape assessment, along with interviews from industry leaders and the U.S. Department of Defense.

The analysis and final report are part of the “Improvements in Manufacturing Productivity via Additive Capabilities and Techno-Economic Analysis (IMPACT)” project, directed by the National Center for Defense Manufacturing and Machining (NCDMM) and America Makes.

Wohlers Associates has been awarded the Topic 9 of IMPACT, focused on metal powder bed AM technologies, to aid the USAF in formulating investment strategies, with the aim to enhance efficiency and bolster confidence in the Metal AM PBF processes.

“These efforts will not only improve the business case and reduce part costs, but also explore new technological avenues for evaluation and utilization, leading to significant cost savings and efficiency gains,” notes Dr. Mohsen Seifi, ASTM International vice president of global advanced manufacturing programs.

Advertisement

“This project is more than an analysis,” Seifi added. “It’s also a roadmap for future innovation, ensuring an ongoing effort to promote the advancement of the additive manufacturing industry’s’ potential.” Members can learn more about the project call in its entirety here.”

https://wohlersassociates.com