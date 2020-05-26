U.S. Army, Wichita State U to “digital-twin” Blackhawk Helicopter

The U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command (AMCOM) and Wichita State University (WSU) announced they will partner on an initiative to create a virtual model or “digital twin” of the iconic Sikorsky UH-60L Black Hawk helicopter. Researchers at WSU’s National Institute for Aviation Research (NIAR) say they will completely disassemble the airframes and capture a 3D scan of each structural part. The intent, the partners say, is to deal with the maintenance challenges of servicing a helicopter that entered Army service in 1979.

“This opens a new door to aviation maintenance and sustainment,” said AMCOM Commander Maj. Gen. Todd Royar. “We welcome a new partnership with Wichita State University, while fortifying our existing relationships across the Army aviation enterprise.”

The Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter replaced the UH-1 Iroquois Huey helicopter with the Alpha model in 1979, followed by the more advanced Lima and Mike models, which have been out of production for 15 years. In fact, some parts date back 40 years. The digital twin opens the door to acquire parts that are out of production while building the capacity to use advanced techniques, such as additive manufacturing, to produce components.

“The intent is to enable readiness across the Army and the UH-60 fleets in the joint service and the applicable foreign military sales environment,” Royar said. “At the same time, we generate new opportunities to provide parts that are obsolete, low-volume or small quantity. The result is reduced operation and sustainment costs.”

According to AMCOM, the Army is often dependent on a single-source provider or faces challenges in obtaining certain parts for enduring military systems. In turn, potential manufacturers must rely on 2-D drawings, many with changes and updates, that make it difficult to interpret, bid or produce the part. Creating a digital twin of the UH-60L will allow NIAR researchers, the Army and Sikorsky to convert all legacy 2D drawings into 3D parametric models.

“The intent of the UH-60L program is to demonstrate the application of this technology in fleet sustainment operations to increase threat timelines and operational readiness, reduce the cost of documentation, and increase sustainment affordability,” said John Tomblin, senior vice-president for Industry and Defense Programs and NIAR executive director. “The program will also allow the Army to maintain, and in some cases, increase, the size of the current functioning fleet.”

www.niar.wichita.edu