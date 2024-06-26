Design Engineering

Univar’s new B.C. facility aligns with net-zero goals

The innovative facility aligns with the company’s focus on its long-term commitment to net-zero emissions by 2050. (Photo: Univar)

Univar Solutions has opened its new custom-designed distribution facility in Abbotsford, B.C., which aligns with the company’s long-term sustainability commitment to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

The facility was designed with the goal of offering energy-efficient technology and compliance through the latest emission standards as well as innovative logistic and storage strengths. Implementing best practices was a key focus throughout the planning and building of the facility, which included more efficient and expanded chemical and ingredient storage, rail capacity, a whole-site tank telemetry system for real-time product inventory and specially designed blending rooms for solvents, corrosives and oxidizers.

Together, the two sites will support more growth opportunities for suppliers in the region and enhance the quick and safe delivery of products to customers in western Canada, with a reduced carbon footprint. (Photo: Univar)

