Universal Robots launches UR30

At the iREX show in Japan, Universal Robots announced it is accepting pre-orders for its latest 30kg payload cobot, the UR30. Built on the same architecture as the UR20, the new cobot bumps up the payload limit but maintains the same footprint (Ø 245mm).

However, compared to its predecessor, the UR30 has a shorter reach of 1300mm (51.2 in), the same as the UR10, but does sport superior motion control, the company says, allowing it to work at higher speeds with heavier loads.

As a result, the UR30 suited to expand on common cobot applications, UR says. For machine tending, for example, the higher payload means the UR30 can use multiple grippers simultaneously – removing finished parts and loading raw material in a single pass. Similarly, it supports higher torque screwdriving tools and the palletizing of heavier products.

“The higher payload and greater flexibility underpin a new era in automation,” said UR president, Kim Povlsen, says. “As industries evolve, the UR30 not only meets but anticipates shifting demands, enabling businesses to adapt and respond to changing needs effectively.”

www.universal-robots.com