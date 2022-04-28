Universal Robots posts record Q1 revenue

Universal Robots (UR) has reported record Q1 revenue of US$85 million, a 30% increase over its 2021 Q1 revenue. This follows the US$311 million in 2021 revenue the company reported in January.

UR attributed its strong showing to growing awareness of the contribution automation can make to productivity as well as to the role of cobots in supporting businesses facing workforce shortages.

‘Reporting record Q1 revenue at a time when businesses across the world are facing disruption from the pandemic, supply chain challenges and conflict is a testament to the role collaborative automation can play in helping our customers stay competitive,”said UR CFO, Kim Nørgaard Andreasen. “In addition to record revenue, we have been pleased this quarter to welcome 80 new employees to our rapidly growing company.”

To accommodate future growth, the company recently broke ground on a US$46M joint headquarters for Universal Robots and Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR) in Odense, Denmark. Scheduled to open in 2024, the 20,000-square-meter building will accommodate up to 600 employees, the company says, and will be the world’s largest cobot and autonomous mobile robot (AMR) Hub.

