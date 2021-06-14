US manufacturing tech orders decline in  April  2021

According to the Association For Manufacturing Technology (AMT), U.S. manufacturing technology orders totaled $US404.6 million in April 2021, a decline of 12% from March 2021 but an increase of 72% from April 2020. Total orders for 2021 reached $US1.57 billion YTD, an increase of 40% over orders placed in the first four months of 2020.

“April 2020 had the lowest orders in a decade, but the previous three months were business as usual, so to be 40% up over the previous year shows the real strength of the industry in 2021,” said AMT president, Douglas K. Woods.

“Parts that would normally go to job shops are now being produced in-house by larger manufacturers with the means to increase their production capacity,” Woods added. “This is not to say production is shifting away from job shops; they are still operating at near capacity and increasing machine orders month over month, but increased consumer demand has necessitated more capacity, and confidence in the sustainability of that demand has justified the capital expenditure by large OEMs. As a result, our members have seen a resurgence of multi-machine orders near 2018 levels.

The United States Manufacturing Technology Orders (USMTO) Report is based on the totals of actual data reported by companies participating in the USMTO program. The Association For Manufacturing Technology represents U.S.-based providers of manufacturing technology