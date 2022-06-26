UWaterloo 3D-printed masonry wall goes on display in Toronto

A masonry wall composed of 175 unique 3D-printed clay bricks was recently installed and put on display in the Toronto offices of the Investment Management Corporation of Ontario. Called Hive, the wall was developed by UWaterloo Professor David Correa and his students using a 3D printer capable of making large-scale objects out of clay.

Facilitated by a research partnership between the University of Waterloo and the Masonry Works Council of Ontario, the wall was commissioned by interior design firm, SDI Interior Design. According to its creators, Hive combines traditional ceramics, smart geometry and robotic precision to create undulating honeycomb clay apertures that facility privacy and light along the wall.

Developing the Hive wall required working with both digital and analogue models, due to the dynamic qualities of wet clay, as well as formulating clay mixtures suitable for 3D-printing, new computational design and fabrication tools and multiple assembly mock-ups.

