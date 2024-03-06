UWaterloo engineering Dean named among Canada’s most powerful women

Dr. Mary Wells recognized for her award-winning research and leadership to create opportunities for women and other underrepresented groups.

The Women’s Executive Network (WXN) has named Mary Wells, Dean of Waterloo Engineering and professor in the Department of Mechanical and Mechatronics Engineering, as one of Canada’s most powerful women. WXN’s annual award celebrates 100 outstanding women across Canada who make a transformational difference in their fields and actively shape a more inclusive future.

Dr. Wells was recognized along with 11 co-winners under the Canadian Tire Community Impact Award category, which celebrates women from many sectors, including education, who embrace community outreach and amplify underrepresented voices.

In addition to being an award-winning researcher of advanced metallic alloys for use in the automotive and aerospace sectors, Dr. Wells has led national initiatives to create engineering opportunities for women and other underrepresented groups.

She has served as the Associate Dean of Outreach for Waterloo Engineering and chaired its Women in Engineering committee. She also chaired the Ontario Network of Women in Engineering and is a founding partner of the Indigenous & Black Engineering Technology PhD Project.

https://wxnetwork.com