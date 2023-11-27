UWaterloo unveils state-of-the-art additive manufacturing lab

The University of Waterloo’s Multi-Scale Additive Manufacturing (MSAM) Laboratory announced the official opening of its latest additive manufacturing facility. Relocated to the Catalyst137 innovation hub in Kitchener, the 15,000-sq-ft facility serves as the university’s location for metal 3D-printing research.

Launched in 2017, UWaterloo’s MSAM Lab has since grown to become the largest metal additive manufacturing academic facility in Canada, the university says. It contains more than $25 million worth of AM equipment, including a quad-laser powder bed fusion machine. Since its inception, the MSAM says it has focused on training students, developing intellectual property and finding more efficient ways to prototype and manufacture products.

“The MSAM Lab’s expanded facilities will allow for increased R&D capacity, which will enable us to meet growing demands in additive manufacturing for advanced scientific discovery, elevated collaboration with industry and a vital training ground for the next generation of engineering innovators,” said Dr. David Clausi, associate dean for research and external partnerships at the University of Waterloo’s Faculty of Engineering.

https://msam.uwaterloo.ca