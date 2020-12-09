UWindsor engineering professor named to Order of Canada
Hoda ElMaraghy receives top honour for research on advanced manufacturing systems.
As a 2016 appointee to the Order of Ontario and Canadian Academy of Engineering, Dr. ElMaraghy has been hailed for her pioneering research in manufacturing systems engineering. Her research on flexible manufacturing has helped manufacturers around the world adapt and respond to market changes by allowing companies to produce different products with the same flexible manufacturing system.
Established in 1967 by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the Order of Canada is the cornerstone of the Canadian honours system and recognizes people in all sectors of Canadian society.
ElMaraghy’s appointment was one of 114 announced Nov. 27 by Gov. Gen. Julie Payette. Honorees will receive their insignia in Ottawa at a later date.
