UWindsor engineering professor named to Order of Canada

University of Windsor engineering professor Dr. Hoda ElMaraghy has been named a member of the Order of Canada for her contributions to the field of mechanical engineering. Serving as director of the UW’s Intelligent Manufacturing Systems Centre, she was recognized for her work in advancing manufacturing systems in Canada and abroad.

As a 2016 appointee to the Order of Ontario and Canadian Academy of Engineering, Dr. ElMaraghy has been hailed for her pioneering research in manufacturing systems engineering. Her research on flexible manufacturing has helped manufacturers around the world adapt and respond to market changes by allowing companies to produce different products with the same flexible manufacturing system.

Established in 1967 by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the Order of Canada is the cornerstone of the Canadian honours system and recognizes people in all sectors of Canadian society.

ElMaraghy’s appointment was one of 114 announced Nov. 27 by Gov. Gen. Julie Payette. Honorees will receive their insignia in Ottawa at a later date.

