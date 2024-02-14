Vention adds Flexxbotics’ machine tending to automation design platform

Vention announced that Flexxbotics’ robot machine tending system has been added to the Montreal company’s Manufacturing Automation Platform (MAP), which combines online 3D CAD design, industrial programming and 4,000+ modular automation components.

With the addition, Vention users will be able to use the company’s cloud-robotic tools and modular automation components to design robot cells, and then, employ Flexxbotics’ low-code SaaS/hybrid programming environment, FlexxCORE. According to the company, FlexxCore enables direct connection and communication between a workcell, CNC machinery and inspection equipment to create closed-loop quality control of precision machined parts. Utilizing inspection results, Flexxbotics’s hardware agnostic software directs the robot to make necessary adjustments to the CNC’s program to account for tool wear and other variables.

“We are excited to partner with Vention to deliver custom designs for robotic workcell digitalization,” said Flexxbotics CEO and Co-founder, Tyler Bouchard. “We make robots go far beyond simply working with the machinery; the robots command and control the machines to optimize production, enabling greater throughput and ‘lights-out’ manufacturing.”

https://vention.io

www.flexxbotics.com