Vention adds SICK robot guidance systems

Vention announced that it’s manufacturing automation platform (MAP) now integrates SICK’s PLB 3D bin picking and PLOC2D vision solutions.

The PLB robot guidance system provides part localization for bin picking and de-palletizing applications, regardless of part shape and orientation. A range of 3D cameras compatible with the PLB software provide high-quality images for reliable part localization, collision avoidance and overlap detection. Image-based solutions help enlarge the field of vision for robots assisting with bin picking applications.

The PLOC2D robot guidance system provides a browser-based interface and robot integration functions for 2D pick and place applications. Robot guidance system can be used across multiple applications, including robot cell integration, pedestal & workstations, conveyors, and cobot palletizers. SICK’s versatile product offering enables customers to design a modular robot cell in days.

SICK says it intends to add additional product offerings to Vention’s platform.

