Vention becomes UR Certified Solution Partner

Partnership reflects Vention’s expertise in the design and deployment of collaborative solutions, company says.

Montréal-based Vention announced it has become a Universal Robots Certified Solution Partners (CSP), a designation that certifies compatibility between Vention and Universal Robots’ hardware and software, the company says.

A UR+ partner since 2017, Vention had previously developed UR+-certified components and applications – including its cobot palletizer, MachineLogic, MachineMotion, Cobot range extender.

“Over the years, Vention has supported over 1,000 Universal Robot deployments in North America and Europe, giving Vention unique expertise in the design and deployment of collaborative solutions,” said Vention Chief Growth Officer, Patrick Halde. “With Vention’s simplified approach to industrial automation being very similar to Universal Robots, becoming a Certified Solution Partner was the logical next step in our partnership.”

