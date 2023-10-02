Vention named one of Canada’s top growing companies

Montreal’s Vention announce it has been ranked 64 out of 425 companies on the 2023 Report on Business ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies. The ranking is based on three-year revenue growth of the companies considered. Vention earned its spot with a three-year growth of 636%.

Vention is best known for its Manufacturing Automation Platform (MAP), which combines browser-based 3D design, a library of 1,000+ modular automation components and next-day e-commerce logistics to help users develop industrial automation projects three times faster, with 40% less cost than traditional methods, the company says.

“Today’s manufacturers are grappling with labor shortages, rising wages and production reshoring,” says Etienne Lacroix, CEO of Vention. “This has fueled the demand for automation and innovative approaches. We are witnessing a shift in industrial automation towards democratization, led by small and medium-sized businesses adopting our Manufacturing Automation Platform (MAP) and do-it-yourself (DIY) solutions.”

Canada’s Top Growing Companies is an editorial ranking launched in 2019. The full list of 2023 winners, along with editorial coverage, is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine.

https://vention.io