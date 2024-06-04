Vention, NVIDIA widen access to industrial automation tech

Montreal-based automation company Vention has partnered with NVIDIA to bring industrial automation technology to small and medium manufacturers.

The collaboration will focus on using NVIDIA AI alongside Vention’s cloud-first Manufacturing Automation Platform to create near-accurate digital twins significantly faster and more efficiently, the company said in a release. This announcement marks a year of collaborative efforts to leverage artificial intelligence to simplify the realization of industrial automation and robotic projects, from the design of equipment up to their operations.

Vention’s cloud-first MAP is inherently AI-enabled, drawing on a proprietary dataset of several hundred thousand robot cell designs created since the company’s founding. Areas of development include generative designs for robot cells, co-pilot programming, physics-based simulation, and autonomous robots.

Combined with Vention’s modular hardware and plug-and-play motion control technology, the collaboration with NVIDIA will bring cutting-edge AI to the forefront of manufacturing aiming to widen access to industrial automation technology for small and medium manufacturers.

Advertisement

“The Vention ecosystem with NVIDIA’s robotics technology and AI expertise will help bring pivotal innovation to the manufacturing renaissance and overall industry,” said Etienne Lacroix, founder and CEO of Vention. “Now, even the most complex use cases can become achievable for small and medium manufacturers.”