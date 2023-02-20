Visser Precision expands AM capabilities with Velo3D Sapphire printers

Velo3D, Inc. announced contract manufacturer, Visser Precision, has purchased two Sapphire printers to expand its 3D-printing capabilities for its aerospace customers. One of the printers is calibrated for Inconel 718. The other Sapphire is the first calibrated for Haynes 214 (UNS N07214), a nickel-based superalloy that provides enhanced oxidation resistance compared to other nickel-based alloys.

“With the first Haynes 214 Sapphire in our contract manufacturing network, they will be a great resource for the aerospace industry,” said Zach Murphree, Velo3D VP of Global Business Development and Sales. “We expect many of our existing customers will utilize them for their supply chain needs.”

As an ITAR-registered contract manufacturer, Visser Precision works with advanced companies in aerospace and defense. The company’s suite of services also includes heat treatment, precision machining, and wire EDM. At its Denver facility, the company also offers its customers functional testing and precision inspection in a climate-controlled environment that is AS9100:D and ISO 9001:2015 certified.

Velo3D’s contract manufacturing network allows companies to additively manufacturer parts without having the capital expenditure of a printer. It also gives customers the flexibility to source parts from a variety of suppliers through a distributed supply chain.

