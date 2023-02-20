Design Engineering

Visser Precision expands AM capabilities with Velo3D Sapphire printers

By DE Staff   

Additive Manufacturing Aerospace

Contract manufacturer now offers Haynes 214 superalloy 3D printed parts for aerospace customers.

This 3D-printed volute, used in rocket engines, is indicative of the type of parts that can leverage the material properties of Haynes 214.
(Photo credit: Velo3D)

Velo3D, Inc. announced contract manufacturer, Visser Precision, has purchased two Sapphire printers to expand its 3D-printing capabilities for its aerospace customers. One of the printers is calibrated for Inconel 718. The other Sapphire is the first calibrated for Haynes 214 (UNS N07214), a nickel-based superalloy that provides enhanced oxidation resistance compared to other nickel-based alloys.

“With the first Haynes 214 Sapphire in our contract manufacturing network, they will be a great resource for the aerospace industry,” said Zach Murphree, Velo3D VP of Global Business Development and Sales. “We expect many of our existing customers will utilize them for their supply chain needs.”

As an ITAR-registered contract manufacturer, Visser Precision works with advanced companies in aerospace and defense. The company’s suite of services also includes heat treatment, precision machining, and wire EDM. At its Denver facility, the company also offers its customers functional testing and precision inspection in a climate-controlled environment that is AS9100:D and ISO 9001:2015 certified.

Velo3D’s contract manufacturing network allows companies to additively manufacturer parts without having the capital expenditure of a printer. It also gives customers the flexibility to source parts from a variety of suppliers through a distributed supply chain.
www.velo3d.com

Advertisement

Stories continue below
Print this page

Related Stories
Precision ADM announces partnership with Tecomet
CIRI study finds fumes from common 3D printers are toxic
SolidXperts expands into Ontario