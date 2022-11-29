Vitro3D raises US$1.3M to develop volumetric 3D printing technology

Financing to go toward development of prototypes capable of printing complex 3D objects in seconds, company says.

University of Colorado Boulder spin-off, Vitro3D, announced it has raised $1.3M in funding to help the company develop its volumetric 3D printing technology. Unlike traditional photopolymer printing, the process doesn’t require a build platform or support structures since models are formed within the polymer volume.

According to Vitro3D, its volumetric method can print larger and more complex items in seconds, through its cartridge-based geometry. The company says it is initially focused on new approaches to producing dental aligners and scaffolds for 3D cell culture and tissue engineering.

“Our proprietary volumetric 3D printing technology leverages novel algorithms, proprietary hardware and materials science allowing us to disrupt industries such as dental aligner manufacturing,” said Dr. Camila Uzcategui, cofounder and CEO of Vitro3D. “This funding will enable us to demonstrate the power of our revolutionary 3D printing technology, which offers the potential to change the way complex structures, including intricate custom medical products, will be rapidly manufactured.”

The seed round was led by Buff Gold Ventures, with participation from angel investors, including Rockies Venture Club, Caruso Ventures, and The Deming Center Venture Fund. Vitro3D is a spin out from University of Colorado Boulder and a client company of Innosphere Ventures through The Colorado Life Science Incubation Program.

