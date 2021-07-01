Volatus Aerospace acquires ConnexiCore

Montreal-based Volatus Aerospace Corp. announced it will acquire Pennsylvania-based drone service provider ConnexiCore LLC. The acquisition will create the largest drone service provider in North America, with a pilot network blanketing Canada and the United States. The transaction is expected to close on July 30, subject to due diligence.

The move adds more than 1,100 FAA-certified ConnexiCore UAV pilots, software mapping consultants, and industry-specific subject matter experts to the existing Volatus network. ConnexiCore is the U.S. industry leader in aerial drone data collection, image and video analytics, 3D modelling, building envelope inspections, photogrammetry, and aerial mapping.

“Frank and his team have built a formidable footprint across America,” said Glen Lynch, CEO of Volatus Aerospace. “Their presence, brand, and pilot network provide immediate access to the U.S. market. In addition, their Facade Inspection program and the ConnexiCore Cloud platform for infrastructure inspections add value to the capabilities of our Canadian network.”

