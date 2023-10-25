Weir Canada retains contract to manage Naval Engineering Test Establishment

On behalf of the Department of National Defence (DND), Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) announced it has awarded a $560-million contract to Weir Canada Inc. to manage the Naval Engineering Test Establishment (NETE). The first contract will be for five years, beginning in April 2024, with options to extend for an additional 15 years.

Founded in 1953, the NETE is National Defence’s principal naval test and evaluation centre. The Montreal-based centre provides independent verification and validation, as well as test and evaluation services to the Royal Canadian Navy to ensure the engineering safety and effectiveness of its naval equipment.

The NETE employs roughly 375 staff, including engineers of various disciplines, computer and naval systems specialists, technologists and specialized manual workers, at facilities across the country. According to DND, the NETE contributes to the sustainment of effective, combat-capable maritime forces and also contributes to Canada’s inter-departmental and international commitments, directly supporting NATO committees and projects.

“This investment in the Naval Engineering Test Establishment will reinforce the security and defence of Canada,” said Minister of National Defence, Bill Blair. “By ensuring that the Royal Canadian Navy’s equipment is safe and effective, this project will help protect Canadians and ensure that our sailors have the tools that they need to carry out their missions. We will continue to invest in our military while creating good, middle-class jobs for Canadians.”

