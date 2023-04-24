Wohlers Report 2023 shows double-digit growth for AM
Authoritative annual report finds 3D printing industry continues its high paced rise.
“The AM industry is continuing to expand into end-use production applications,” said Terry Wohlers, head of advisory services and market intelligence at Wohlers Associates. “This trend will grow as standards are further developed and adopted. AM is delivering larger and more critical parts across multiple industry sectors.”
In addition to market growth, the 2023 report includes an examination of large format AM applications, and a look at the growing number AM standards and codes. In addition, this year’s report also features intelligence from industry experts in 35 countries, current R&D activities and insights on the future of AM, including automated production, emerging applications and workforce development.
As in years past, input for the report was gathered from 119 service providers, 128 manufacturers of additive manufacturing systems and 28 producers of third-party materials. Wohlers Report 2023 also draws on the expertise of a worldwide network of AM experts and three decades of data and market intelligence.
