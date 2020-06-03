World’s largest all-electric commercial aircraft celebrates first flight

Aerospace engineering, testing and certification firm, AeroTEC, announced the first successful flight of an all-electric Cessna 208B Grand Caravan, powered by a 750-horsepower (560 kW) magni500 propulsion system developed by magniX. For its inaugral flight, the aircraft flew for 30 minutes after take off from the AeroTEC Flight Test Center at the Grant County International Airport (KMWH) in Moses Lake, Washington. Both companies say the test flight opens the door for the fuel-to-electric conversion of other aircraft and heralds the next step toward commonplace use of fully electric aircraft for commercial use.

“The iconic Caravan has been a workhorse of industry moving people and transporting goods on short routes for decades,” said Roei Ganzarski, CEO of magniX. “This first flight of the eCaravan is yet another step on the road to operating these middle-mile aircraft at a fraction of the cost, with zero emissions, from and to smaller airports. These electric commercial aircraft will enable the offering of flying services of people and packages in a way previously not possible.”

