Yaskawa, Phoenix Contact to collaborate on next gen PLC

Yaskawa and Phoenix Contact announced an agreement to combine Phoenix Contact’s PLCnext Technology with Yaskawa’s i3-Mechatronics concept to development a next generation machine controller and PLC platform, the companies’ said. In short, Phoenix Contact has licensed its Linux-based PLCnext runtime environment to Yaskawa and agreed to further joint developments.

Yaskawa said it sees PLCnext as the most open industrial automation software platform available, combining IEC61131-3 programming, modern programming languages, safety hardware and software and control system security. The company will use the PLCnext technology to further enhance and develop its machine control product offering.

“When PLCnext Technology is combined with the proven motion control engine and robust controller hardware from Yaskawa, it will create a control platform that is open, flexible and powerful, all based on proven PLCopen toolboxes for logic control, machine control and control of delta and articulated arm robots,” said John Payne, Senior Vice President of Motion for Yaskawa America. “This new platform will combine control for logic, motion and robotics with solutions for Industrie 4.0 applications. It will also enhance the control product offering from Yaskawa with solutions for network safety and control system security.”

