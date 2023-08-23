Yokogawa names new Canadian distributor

PSS Group territory to include all of eastern Canada including Ontario and Quebec.

Yokogawa announced that PSS Distribution Group will operate as distributor of its industrial automation products including field, control and analytical instrumentation in Eastern Canada.

The Oakville, Ontario-based company specializes in the process automation market supported by a Canadian network that includes multiple sales office locations with more than 200 employees, the company says. The PSS Group of companies includes Process & Steam Specialties (PSS), Summit Instrument Specialties (SIS), Moffatt Supply & Specialties (MSS) and Conval Quebec (CQ).

According to Yokogawa, PSS’ distributor territory includes Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia and PEI.

“”We are excited to represent Yokogawa Products in our distribution group,” said David Terry, President of PSS Distribution Group. “Yokogawa’s product line perfectly complements our existing offerings from other high-quality equipment manufacturers known internationally.”

www.yokogawa.com

https://processandsteam.com