Canada looks to acquire new submarines, engages with manufacturers

Canada has begun the process to acquire up to 12 conventionally powered submarines to bolster Canada's underwater surveillance capabilities amid increasing accessibility and activity in the Arctic region.

Canada’s current fleet of four Victoria-class submarines is becoming obsolete and costly to maintain. In response, the government is committed to renewing and expanding the submarine fleet.

The Department of National Defence is currently engaging with manufacturers and potential partners. A formal Request for Information (RFI) will be issued in fall 2024 to gather detailed information on procurement, construction, delivery and operational capabilities. This RFI will also explore establishing a submarine sustainment capability within Canada.

The new submarines, under the Canadian Patrol Submarine Project, will enhance Canada’s ability to detect and deter maritime threats and control its maritime approaches. These submarines will be under-ice capable, ensuring Arctic deployability with extended range and endurance.

Key requirements for the new fleet include stealth, lethality, persistence, and Arctic deployability. These capabilities will ensure Canada can effectively detect, track, and deter adversaries in its waters while supporting allies.

With the Arctic warming at four times the global average, the region is becoming more accessible to foreign actors. Canada’s Northwest Passage and broader Arctic region face growing interest from countries seeking new shipping routes and resources. Additionally, Russian and Chinese submarine activities are expanding in the Atlantic, Arctic and Pacific Oceans.