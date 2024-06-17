EV growth helping poise Canada’s auto sector for success: CAPC

The Canadian Automotive Partnership Council (CAPC) convened on June 11 to discuss the ongoing global transformation of the automotive industry—including most notably the transition towards electric vehicles (EVs)—and the opportunities and challenges this shift presents for Canada’s automotive sector.

The council highlighted recent achievements in the Canadian automotive industry, noting over $46 billion in announced investments since 2020. These investments span vehicle manufacturing and the entire battery supply chain, building a strong foundation for future growth and job creation. Despite fluctuating demand, long-term growth in EV uptake is anticipated, positioning Canada for continued success in automotive and battery production.

Challenges discussed included global EV production concerns and trade issues, particularly the upcoming review of the Canada-US-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA) and the impact of Chinese EV imports. The meeting provided a platform for industry leaders to engage with government ministers on these critical issues. The next CAPC meeting is scheduled for 2025.

CAPC co-chair Rob Wildeboer emphasized the council’s commitment to supporting Canada’s automotive assembly and parts industries, highlighting the collaborative efforts of assemblers, parts suppliers, dealers, Unifor and government. “Canada is well-positioned to leverage trade relationships, resources, and new technologies such as electrification,” he said.

Co-chair Jean Marc Leclerc praised CAPC as a productive forum for dialogue among stakeholders, focusing on building an electrified future and the necessary infrastructure. “The speed of change remains brisk as we grasp opportunities and resolve challenges together,” he noted.

François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, reiterated Canada’s strengths in battery manufacturing, citing access to global markets, a talented workforce, clean energy, innovation and critical mineral resources. “The transition to EV production offers an opportunity to build a cleaner and stronger economy for all Canadians,” he said.

Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, highlighted Ontario’s significant auto investments, underscoring the importance of ongoing discussions between industry leaders and government.