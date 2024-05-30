EV buying consideration cools, with range, price, infrastructure top concerns

Just 11 per cent of new-vehicle shoppers in Canada say they are “very likely” to consider an electric vehicle (EV) for their next purchase, down three percentage points from 2023. That strong sense of resistance is the main theme from the J.D. Power 2024 Canada Electric Vehicle Consideration Study, which finds that perceptions of limited driving distance per charge, high purchase price and lack of charging station availability are the biggest factors limiting EV consideration.

“Auto manufacturers are staking their futures on EVs and investing massive sums in battery manufacturing facilities in Canada, but the reality is that they are still considerably more expensive than comparable gas-powered vehicles and more education is needed to help shoppers feel comfortable making the transition,” said J.D. Ney, director of the automotive practice at J.D. Power Canada.

“While tackling the affordability problem is going to take some time, the other big obstacles right now—vehicle range and lack of experience with EVs—can be mitigated by broad consumer education. However, about half of shoppers in Canada still have never been in an EV, which limits purchase consideration.”

The following are key findings of the 2024 study:

