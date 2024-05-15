High-end cabinetmaker in Quebec to modernize production line

Quebec-based cabinetmaker Artisanex received $220,000 in financial assistance from Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED) to increase operational efficiency, improve its productivity and modernize its production line.

This CED support will enable the business to install an enterprise resource planning system and to acquire various pieces of production equipment, including a digital control machining centre.

“We want to thank CED for its financial support for our automation project. Purchasing our new machinery will enable us to open new markets and continue to satisfy our growing clientele,” said Alex Vézina, president of Artisanex.

Specializing in high-end cabinetmaking, Artisanex has been flying high since it was founded in 2017. To keep this momentum going and to meet high market demand, it has been necessary for the family business to implement this acquisition project to increase not only its operational efficiency, but also its productivity.

“Through CED’s support, we are helping these businesses to not only improve their productivity and competitiveness, but also to create positive economic spin-offs for their communities,” said Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Minister of Tourism and the minister responsible for CED.