IEEE launches study group to develop humanoid robot standards

The Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) Robotics & Automation Society (RAS) has formed a new study group aimed at analyzing the current landscape of humanoid robots and developing a roadmap for future standards. This initiative is expected to provide guidelines that various organizations can follow in the rapidly advancing field of humanoid robotics.

The study group has been tasked with delivering several key outputs within a year. These include a comprehensive landscape analysis of existing standards applicable to humanoid robots, identification of gaps in the current standards framework, exploration of potential roadblocks in addressing these gaps, and the creation of a roadmap for future standards development. This roadmap will focus on addressing the identified gaps and mitigating potential obstacles.

The IEEE RAS study group is inviting participation from industry professionals, academic researchers, government agencies and fellow standards development organizations (SDOs). This collaborative approach aims to ensure that the standards developed are comprehensive and widely applicable across different sectors.

By proactively addressing the need for standardized guidelines in humanoid robotics, IEEE RAS aims to facilitate safer and more efficient development and deployment of humanoid robots. This initiative is expected to play a critical role in shaping the future of robotics, ensuring that advancements in this field are aligned with best practices and safety standards.

For more information and to participate in the study group, visit the IEEE website.