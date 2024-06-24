KBC Tools & Machinery Canada celebrates 35 years

KBC Tools & Machinery Canada will celebrate its 35th anniversary as a supplier to the Canadian metalworking industry on August 1, 2024. The company began its Canadian operations in 1989, following the U.S.-Canada Free Trade Agreement. KBC founder and current president Karel Bass established the first Canadian branch in Mississauga, Ont., to better serve Canadian clients with local showrooms and warehouses.

Bass emphasized the importance of building direct relationships with customers through local investments, rather than merely shipping tools from the United States. “If you’re going to do business in a country, you need to develop a direct relationship with your customers there, and we chose to do that by establishing showrooms and stocking warehouses in each Canadian branch.”

This approach has fostered a reputation for fast, quality service. KBC’s Canadian website offers over 100,000 items, ensuring accessibility for clients across the country.

KBC’s long-term partnerships with Canadian clients and suppliers have been crucial to its success. The company says it has a strong commitment to sourcing locally and has built lasting relationships with vendors like Mitutoyo Canada and King Canada.

Reflecting on the milestone, KBC Tools & Machinery acknowledges the contributions of its team members, clients and vendors. The company looks forward to continuing its legacy of supporting the Canadian metalworking industry for many more years.