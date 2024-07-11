MMTS reports 40% growth in attendance

Showcasing innovation and collaboration in Quebec’s manufacturing sector, the event presented a leading speaker lineup that included executives from Deloitte, Scale AI, NGen, Réseau des Centres d’expertise industrielle, Investissement Quebec and others.

Quebec’s manufacturing sector showcased its vibrancy and growth at the Montreal Manufacturing Technology Show (MMTS) 2024. The event, which wrapped up on June 20, saw a 40-per-cent increase in attendance and 86-per-cent rise in exhibitors compared to the 2022 edition, solidifying its position as Quebec’s premier manufacturing event.

“MMTS 2024 was a tremendous success, bringing together the best and brightest in the manufacturing industry,” said Robert Willig, SME executive director and CEO. “We witnessed groundbreaking technologies, shared invaluable insights and built essential connections that will drive the future of manufacturing. The event highlighted the resilience and innovation within Quebec’s manufacturing sector, setting a strong foundation for continued growth and advancement.”

Held from June 18 to 20 at the Palais des congrès de Montréal, MMTS 2024 brought together more than 4,500 industry professionals, 150 suppliers and exhibitors, showcasing the latest advancements in manufacturing technology with more than 100 new product demonstrations.

The positive sentiment was echoed in the show’s wide array of educational sessions led by manufacturing industry leaders who shared insights on advancing manufacturing for future success, including the next level of digital transformation. Key sessions included:

From 4.0 to 5.0: Reinventing Automation with AI by Amira Boutouchent (BRIDGR), Louis Duhamel (Deloitte) and Cindy Dandurand (ADFAST)

Hyper-automation from Theory to Practice by Michel Rioux, PhD (Réseau des Centres d’expertise industrielle)

Quebec’s Manufacturing Sector: Productivity and Growth Despite the Economic Headwinds by François Gingras (Investissement Quebec)

Leveraging AI in Manufacturing with Insights and Case Studies by Sean Duckett (Scale AI) and Alexandre Gervais (Vooban)

Advanced Manufacturing: Canada’s Competitive Advantage by Jayson Myers (NGen)

Productivity gap and resilience of the manufacturing supply chains in Quebec – Solutions for the future by Louis J. Duhamel (Deloitte), Jack Castonguay (TALAN), Serge Gonçalves (INTERMAT) and Pierre Poitevin (FLIR Radars)

Each evening featured dedicated networking sessions, fostering partnerships and collaborations without interrupting the daytime activities. Notably, the Hannover Messe Roadshow organized by NGen, encouraged participants to engage with the world’s largest industrial fair, especially given that Canada will be the partner country for the next edition of Hannover Messe in 2025.

MMTS 2024 was supported by leading partners: Investissement Québec (IQ), Centre d’expertise industrielle de Montréal (CEI MTL), Mouvement québécois de la qualité (MQQ), Regroupement des entreprises en automatisation industrielle (REAI) and Sous-traitance industrielle Québec (STIQ), AI 4 Manufacturing Canada, Canada Makes, Next Generation Manufacturing (NGen), Canadian Machine Tool Distributors Association (CMTDA), Canadian Tooling & Machining Association (CTMA), and CWB-EWI.

Plans are already underway for MMTS 2026, promising to build on this year’s event’s successes and drive innovation and growth in the manufacturing sector. Follow MMTS on mmts.ca, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram for the latest on the event and to keep abreast with the most recent developments within manufacturing in Quebec.