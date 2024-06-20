Montreal’s RoboDK, KEBA partner on integrated robotics

Montreal-based RoboDK and KEBA Industrial Automation have announced their collaboration. RoboDK specializes in offline programming and simulation, and KEBA’s Kemro X automation platform helps support the interaction between the overall solution, the movement of the robot and the respective process functionalities.

“We are delighted with the successful integration of our control technology into RoboDK,” said Michael Garstenauer, robotics product manager at KEBA. “RoboDK has developed a KeMotion KEBA driver that is based on KEBA’s new secure and powerful web APIs and thus enables corresponding workflows. Our existing customers will also benefit from this, as the RoboDK Robot Library already supports them.”

Developers at original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) can now combine the advantages of Kemro X and RoboDK. The two open platforms make it possible to create and test several robot cell scenarios from the desktop and only then set up the real production cell. This means that the optimum positioning of the robot can be determined before it is used. Cycle times are minimized, singularities are avoided and accessibility is ensured. This leads to shorter commissioning times, conserves employee resources and ultimately allows reliable quotations to be prepared quickly for customers.

“If, for example, you program a robot to paint a complex 3D structure such as a designer chair, this can often take hours,” Garstenauer said. “With RoboDK, you can do this in just a few minutes.”

Simple transfer to KEBA control unit: The currently available functionality enables the creation of robot programs in the KEBA language KAIRO within the RoboDK environment based on 3D models of parts and systems. A simple option for transferring to KEBA controllers is also available. The execution of the robot movement can be monitored both in a digital environment and with the actual robot controller within RoboDK.

Advanced simulation and programming function: “The integration between Kemro X and RoboDK provides KEBA users with advanced simulation and programming capabilities, including CAD to path features, offline programming (OLP), digital twin capabilities, collision checking, CAM for robots and more,” said Samuel Bertrand, software development lead at RoboDK. “By integrating KEBA systems into RoboDK, we aim to enhance efficiency, control and flexibility in robotic automation.”

Easy maintenance due to digital twin: Even after the production cell is set up and running, it can be maintained or modified using the digital twin. The recorded data helps to quickly identify problems and provide customer support and service. The collaboration between KEBA and RoboDK also minimizes downtime during product changes.