Ontario’s Matrix Technology acquires Calgary’s XACT EMS

Markham, Ont.-based Matrix Technology Ltd., an industrial materials and specialty wire harness manufacturer, had acquired Calgary-based XACT Engineered Manufacturing Solutions (EMS). This strategic move solidifies Matrix’s presence in diverse markets, including the oil & gas, military and general industrial markets.

Matrix operates two divisions facilitated by an in-house manufacturing prowess and state-of-the-art equipment. The engineered materials division offers a diverse range of cutting-edge materials, providing engineers with the building blocks they need to build safe, reliable, high-performing electronic devices. Meanwhile, the interconnect division is focused on meeting the connectivity demands of the most critical electronic applications and navigating the challenges of ruggedized environments.

Since 1977, Matrix has been supporting the electronics industry in Canada. Over the years, Matrix has evolved into a premier partner catering to more than 3,500 global customers across military, aerospace, instrumentation, medical, energy, transportation and more. Meanwhile, XACT EMS has expanded its services from custom cable assemblies to include injection molding capabilities and is most known for their over-molding solutions for various industries.

The integration of Matrix and XACT EMS expands the combined footprint to more than 125,000 square feet. Under the guidance of CEO Bill Dubé, the Matrix/XACT EMS Group is poised the next chapter in adding value to their customer bases. “Together with Eric Amos, president and owner of XACT EMS, and our leadership team, we are primed to capitalize on selling synergies and drive forward as a strong force in North American markets,” Dubé said.