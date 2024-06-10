OPG, Stellarex to explore fusion energy for Ontario

Ontario Power Generation (OPG) and Stellarex Inc., a Princeton University fusion energy spinout, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to explore the development and deployment of fusion energy in Ontario.

Through this MOU, OPG and Stellarex will explore establishing a centre of excellence for fusion energy in Ontario and will work together to identify potential future siting and deployment of a stellarator fusion energy device in the province.

“Ontario Power Generation has watched with interest as fusion-related technology has progressed over the past few years,” said Kim Lauritsen, OPG senior vice-president of enterprise strategy and energy markets. “As the technology moves toward commercial implementation, this MOU recognizes the role fusion may play as Ontario’s demand for clean energy increases over the next several decades.”

Stellarex has established supply-chain and fusion ecosystem relationships in Ontario and in the Canadian nuclear sector, and has MOUs with Canadian Nuclear Laboratories in Chalk River, Hatch and Kinectrics, along with a number of Ontario’s academic institutions including the University of Toronto, Queen’s, McMaster, and Ontario Tech universities.

The stellarator approach to fusion energy uses extremely strong electromagnets to generate twisting magnetic fields to create the right conditions for fusion reactions.