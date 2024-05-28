Additive industry exec joins Equispheres as COO

Additive industry executive Sascha Rudolph has joined Equispheres as chief operating officer. Rudolph brings 10 years of experience at a global additive manufacturing system supplier to his new role at the Ottawa-based materials technology company.

After leading a metal materials business unit and managing the acquisition of several materials companies, Rudolph is well-suited to be part of the leadership team at Equispheres.

“I’m excited to join such a talented and motivated team with a track-record of turning high-tech into customer value,” Rudolph says. “Equispheres has already achieved ground-breaking results in enabling AM serial production—and there is much more to come.”

At Equispheres, he will be responsible for helping the team achieve its ambitious growth targets—expanding production capacity to keep pace with customer demands while maintaining focus on the overall vision of enabling manufacturing transformation through materials technologies.

Rudolph was most recently senior vice-president of metal materials for EOS, where he led an international team of more than 50 technical, operations and sales staff. He has also been a member of the advisory board for Metalpine and was a member of the board of directors of EOS Finland Oy for several years. He holds a Bachelor of Science and Master of Science in Industrial Engineering and Management from Karlsruhe Institute of Technology.