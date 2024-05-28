Design Engineering

Athletica Sport Systems acquired, to invest in new product development

By DE Staff   

General acquisition Athletica hockey Reichmann Segal Capital Partners sports

Private equity firm Reichmann Segal Capital Partners says it has acquired Athletica Sport Systems Inc., a maker of boards and other equipment used for hockey rinks. Workers prepare the ice at Climate Pledge Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023, in Seattle. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Maddy Grassy)

Toronto-based private equity firm Reichmann Segal Capital Partners has acquired dasher board manufacturing and sport infrastructure systems and services company Athletica Sport Systems Inc.

Waterloo, Ont.-based Athletica is a leader in the design, innovation, engineering and manufacturing of dasher board systems for all levels of hockey—from community rinks to professional arenas—across North America. Athletica supplies rink equipment to the National Hockey League and the American Hockey League.

Athletica will continue to operate under its current brand and management team. Reichmann Segal plans to invest in new product development and expansion initiatives to strengthen Athletica’s market position.

“Athletica, along with our subsidiaries Becker and Cascadia, is delighted with this transaction and new partnership with Reichmann Segal,” said Andrew McRae, CEO of Athletica.

Advertisement

Reichman Segal in a press release says it is partnering with McRae, who will continue to lead the company.

Stories continue below
Print this page

Related Stories
Stellantis to invest €1.5B in Chinese EV manufacturer
Kraken Robotics minehunting systems go operational on Royal Danish Navy vessels
BlackBerry and AMD to collaborate on new robotic systems tech