Federal government invests in 6 companies in Ontario

Karina Gould, Leader of the Government in the House of Commons and MP for Burlington, visited n!Biomachines, a subsidiary of The Cultivated B, to announce an investment of over $8.5 million for six businesses to support the artificial intelligence (AI), electric vehicles (EV), manufacturing, aerospace and life science sectors: Aethon Aerial Solutions Inc., GL CHEMTEC International Inc., JFE Shoji Power Canada Inc., Merq Automation Inc., M&G Steel Ltd. and n!Biomachines.

A Burlington-based developer and manufacturer of bioreactor systems, n!Biomachines is trying to make the adoption of bioprocesses affordable across various sectors, including food, supplement and personal care. While touring the facility, Minister Gould learned about how the company is overcoming growth barriers, improving productivity and enhancing its production of alternative and more environmentally-friendly protein sources for various industries at a commercial scale, with support from a $1.25 million federal investment.

Anita Anand, President of the Treasury Board and Member of Parliament for Oakville, also visited Oakville-based GL CHEMTEC International to learn more about how, with support from a $750,000 federal investment, they are establishing a Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP)-certified production space to produce Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) for drug discovery, delivery and development in clinical trials.

“Businesses located in the Halton, Hamilton and surrounding area play a pivotal role in our economy thanks to the concentration of diverse industries, top-tier research institutions and a talented workforce. These investments today demonstrate our government’s commitment to support our local businesses as they scale up, grow, create skilled jobs, and help to strengthen and grow critical sectors,” said Filomena Tassi, Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario.

“The six companies being celebrated today are a testament to the strength of this region. Together we are supporting our local businesses as they grow and strengthen their manufacturing and technological capacities, including in critical sectors like artificial intelligence and electric vehicles, compete in global markets and create skilled jobs in the region,” said Karina Gould, Leader of the Government in the House of Commons and Member of Parliament for Burlington.