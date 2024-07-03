Federal government launches EV-charger call for proposals

This funding will deploy thousands of new chargers across Canada, building on the Government of Canada’s progress to deploy 84,500 EV chargers across Canada, including through ZEVIP, the Canada Infrastructure Bank’s Charging and Hydrogen Refuelling Infrastructure Initiative, and incentive credits under both the Electric Vehicle Availability Standard and the Clean Fuel Regulations.

In addition to investments by provinces, territories, municipalities and the private sector, the federal government says they have supported approximately 20 per cent of the nearly 30,000 public chargers that are operating in Canada.

On July 2, Natural Resources Canada released Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure for Canada: Updated forecasts of vehicle charging needs, grid impacts and cost for all vehicle segments (2024 EV Charging Needs Report). The independently produced report assesses the country’s charging landscape, guides decision-making and informs investment needs, including by provinces, territories, municipal governments and the private sector.