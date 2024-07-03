Federal government launches EV-charger call for proposals
This funding will deploy thousands of new chargers across Canada, building on the Government of Canada’s progress to deploy 84,500 EV chargers across Canada, including through ZEVIP, the Canada Infrastructure Bank’s Charging and Hydrogen Refuelling Infrastructure Initiative, and incentive credits under both the Electric Vehicle Availability Standard and the Clean Fuel Regulations.
In addition to investments by provinces, territories, municipalities and the private sector, the federal government says they have supported approximately 20 per cent of the nearly 30,000 public chargers that are operating in Canada.
On July 2, Natural Resources Canada released Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure for Canada: Updated forecasts of vehicle charging needs, grid impacts and cost for all vehicle segments (2024 EV Charging Needs Report). The independently produced report assesses the country’s charging landscape, guides decision-making and informs investment needs, including by provinces, territories, municipal governments and the private sector.
The 2024 EV Charging Needs Report provides a detailed regional analysis of public and private charging needs for both light-duty vehicles and medium- and heavy-duty vehicles, together with related grid readiness requirements and investments. The report highlights that a coordinated effort is needed from all levels of government, industry, utilities and other private-sector stakeholders to continue to accelerate deployment.
Additionally, to help investors, stakeholders, provinces, territories and communities determine the most suitable locations for chargers, the Government of Canada has developed the National Public EV Charging Planning Map.
“Canadians are making the switch to EVs because it’s a great way to save money while ensuring clean air in our communities and fighting climate change. We’re making electric vehicles more affordable and charging more available where Canadians live, work, travel and play. Today, we launched another funding request for proposals via the Zero Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program, which will help deploy thousands more chargers across Canada. This will put more Canadians in the driver’s seat on the road to a prosperous net-zero future,” said Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources.
