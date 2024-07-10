Nano Dimension to acquire Desktop Metal, forming AM leader

U.S.-based Nano Dimension Ltd. and Desktop Metal Inc. announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement for Nano Dimension to acquire all outstanding shares of Desktop Metal in an all-cash transaction.

Yoav Stern, CEO of Nano Dimension, highlighted the strategic benefits of the acquisition: “Our combination with Desktop Metal is another step in Nano Dimension’s evolution to become the leader in digital manufacturing. We’re excited to join forces with an excellent group of technology leaders to transform manufacturing to Digital Industry 4.0.”

Ric Fulop, co-founder and CEO of Desktop Metal, shared his excitement about the merger, noting the complementary nature of the two companies’ product portfolios. “We’re excited to bring together our pioneering, complementary product portfolios to further enhance our ability to serve customers in high-growth industries. This merger allows us to provide a more complete offering of digital manufacturing technologies across various applications.”

The combined company will unite two product portfolios with highly complementary capabilities, enhancing their reach across metal, electronics, casting, polymer, micro-polymer and ceramics applications. Nano Dimension is a leader in 3D-printed electronics and high-performance materials, while Desktop Metal specializes in industrial-scale applications of metal and polymer with proprietary materials and solutions. This merger is expected to accelerate the industry’s transition to mass production, from prototyping to mainstream tooling and end-use part production.

The combined entity will deepen its exposure in key markets, enhancing customer penetration and diversifying its base. The partnership is anticipated to expand opportunities to cross-sell to existing customers and grow its overall customer base with optimized acquisition capabilities and joint go-to-market strategies. The combined company will serve a range of industries, including automotive, aerospace/defence, industrial, medical, and R&D/academia, with notable customers such as Amazon, NASA, Raytheon and Tesla.