Stellantis automates new distribution centre with 27 picking robots

Stellantis North America has commemorated the opening of a new parts distribution centre in Brampton, Ont.—its first facility in North America to use the AutoStore automated storage and retrieval system.

The state-of-the-art Mopar Parts Distribution Centre (PDC) represents an investment of $25.1 million and will employ more than 170 Canadian workers. Built to support Stellantis dealerships and customers in Ontario, Quebec and Eastern Canada, the 513,000-square-foot facility houses close to 55,000 parts and has capacity to ship up to an estimated two million orders annually.

The Brampton facility’s AutoStore system uses 27 robots equipped with advanced picking functions to navigate tracks built above a 16-foot-tall grid stocked with parts. The robots quickly retrieve various parts from one of 43,000 bins stacked within 11,700 square feet of storage space.

The robots transport the chosen parts directly to various production stations where PDC employees pack and process the final shipments. The AutoStore system increases the speed, precision and reliability of parts procurement within the PDC, leading to on-time shipping while also reducing the floorspace needed to house the immense supply of parts.