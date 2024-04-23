AMUG members re-elect three to Board of Directors; Board makes two appointments

The Additive Manufacturing Users Group (AMUG) recently announced the election of three individuals to its board of directors for the next term. Shannon VanDeren, Tim Bell, and Claire Belson Barnes will serve as president, vice-president, and director of membership, respectively. Separately, the AMUG Board appointed Daniel Landgraf as director of sponsors and exhibitors and Bruce LeMaster as director-at-large to fill vacated positions.

The results of the voting by AMUG members, announced on March 13, 2024, during the annual AMUG business meeting, reflect a strong vote of confidence in the current leadership. VanDeren and Belson Barnes, who have proven their dedication and effectiveness, were re-elected to their positions for second terms. Bell, who has demonstrated his commitment and capabilities as director of sponsors and exhibitors, will assume new responsibilities as vice-president.

VanDeren served on the board for two years as vice-president and president, was a Track Leader for eight years, and earned the prestigious Distinguished INnovator Operator (DINO) Award in 2017. Belson Barnes, who received the Guy E. Bourdeau Scholarship in 2017, has served on the board for one year and has chaired or been a member of the Registration and Scholarship Committees. Bell has served on the AMUG Board for three years as director of business development and director of sponsors and exhibitors, and he received a DINO Award in 2023.

Per the AMUG Bylaws, the board appointed Landgraf as director of sponsors and exhibitors for the one year remaining in Bell’s original term. With Gary Rabinovitz’s retirement from the director-at-large position at the end of his term, the Board named LeMaster to fill this appointed position.

LeMaster is returning to the AMUG Board, having served six years as vice-chair, Chair, and Past Chair. He received a DINO Award in 2007. Since then, he has also contributed as a Technical Competition judge, session moderator, and panelist in technical sessions. Landgraf has served as a member of the International Committee for two years and has volunteered at AMUG Conferences since 2021.

Rabinovitz, who received AMUG’s Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2024 conference, has served as an AMUG officer or director since 2011. He has been an active participant and contributor for the past 24 years.

Shannon VanDeren, current and incoming president, said, “We recognize the enormous commitment Gary has made to the AMUG community and are thankful for his dedication to our growth.”

Regarding the newly named AMUG Board, VanDeren said, “The board of directors that will serve AMUG for 2024-2025 is comprised of a variety of backgrounds, skillsets, AM disciplines, years in the industry, and personalities. Yet collectively, they are focused and committed to upholding the integrity and purpose of AMUG.”

She continued, “We will have the opportunity to glean from the diverse perspectives and viewpoints of our board members, consisting of men and women, U.S. and international citizens, engineers and non-engineers, as well as people with business-oriented and technically focused careers. I look forward to healthy conversations and a forward-moving approach!”

The multi-year terms for these positions will commence on July 1, 2024. The balance of the board includes three elected positions and one appointed position, each with one or more years remaining in their terms.

The AMUG Board Members for the 2024-2025 term are:

Officers President: Shannon VanDeren, Layered Manufacturing & Consulting Vice-president: Tim Bell, Sciath aiM Forge Inc Treasurer: Robin Van Bragt, Eagle Design & Technology, Inc. Secretary: Heather Natal, GoEngineer

Directors Director-at-large: Bruce LeMaster, Applied Rapid Technologies Director of education and conference: Ed Graham, Prototek Director of events and hospitality: Thomas Sorovetz. T. A. Sorovetz, LLC Director of membership: Clair Belson Barnes, LightForce Director of sponsors and exhibitors: Daniel Landgraf, KraussMaffei Technologies



Beyond oversight and management of the organization, the board’s primary responsibilities will include building the program for the 2025 conference, soliciting support from businesses in the additive manufacturing industry, and overseeing the event’s day-to-day activities. The all-inclusive, five-day conference will feature hands-on workshops, instructional sessions, technical presentations, the AMUGexpo, and the Special Event & Dinner. The 2025 AMUG Conference will be held in Chicago, Illinois, from March 30 to April 3.

About Additive Manufacturing Users Group (AMUG)

The Additive Manufacturing Users Group (AMUG), a 501(c)(6) nonprofit corporation, is a catalyst for its community of members to drive additive manufacturing forward. We are committed to educating and advancing AM applications for industrial purposes. Our annual gatherings provide a platform for in-depth technical presentations, workshops, and hands-on experiences, focusing on processes, technologies, and real-world applications. Join us at www.amug.com to be part of the innovation shaping the future of manufacturing.