BlackBerry and AMD to collaborate on new robotic systems tech

By The Canadian Press   

Automation Machine Building amd Blackberry Robotics

BlackBerry Ltd. has announced a deal to work with chipmaker AMD on new robotic systems. A BlackBerry logo is shown in Waterloo, Ont. on Tuesday, May 29, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Ryan

BlackBerry Ltd. has announced a deal to work with chipmaker AMD on new robotic systems technology.
It made the announcement at the Embedded World conference in Nuremburg, Germany.
The collaboration combines BlackBerry’s software with AMD’s computer hardware.
Grant Courville, vice-president of product and strategy at BlackBerry QNX, says the collaboration will provide an integrated software-hardware foundation.
BlackBerry says the combination will enable sensor fusion, high-performance data processing, real-time control, industrial networking, and reduced latency in robotic applications.
Shares in BlackBerry were up 34 cents or nearly nine per cent at $4.25 in early trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

