BlackBerry QNX Hypervisor attains “world first” safety certification

Waterloo, Ontario-based BlackBerry Limited announced that its QNX Hypervisor 2.0 for Safety has been recognized as ISO 26262 ASIL D compliant by the independent auditors at TÜV Rheinland, making it the world’s first ASIL D safety-certified commercial hypervisor. The software lets developers partition safety-critical systems (e.g. body domain control) from non-safety critical systems (e.g. infotainment), ensuring that critical systems are isolated in case of system failure.

“Reaching the safety level of ISO 26262 ASIL D for a commercial hypervisor required a strong coordinated effort between the QNX team and our independent assessment team,” said Thomas Steffens, Regional Business Segment Manager of the Automation, Functional Safety & Cyber Security division of TÜV Rheinland Industrie Service GmbH. “TÜV Rheinland is proud to be part of this industry-leading accomplishment, helping to bring the highest levels of safety to automotive controllers and other embedded systems that require virtualization.”

Fully API-compatible with BlackBerry QNX’s standard RTOS, QNX OS for Safety supports a wide-array of applications including ADAS system and autonomous vehicles, high-speed train systems and industrial automation, among many others, the company says. Standard BlackBerry QNX is commonly used by automakers for their advanced driver assistance, digital instrument clusters, connectivity modules and infotainment systems.

www.blackberry.com/qnx.