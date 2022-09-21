De Havilland Canada selects Alberta for new aircraft manufacturing facility

De Havilland Canada announced it will build a new aircraft facility in Wheatland County, Alberta, approximately 30 minutes east of Calgary. In addition to aircraft assembly, the 1500-acre location (De Havilland Field) will consist of a runway, parts manufacturing and distribution centres, as well as a maintenance, repair and overhaul centre, the company says. The site will also host general office buildings, an training center and a De Havilland aircraft museum.

Conservatively, the company expects construction to begin in early 2024 and take approximately ten to fifteen years to complete the entire campus. However, the first buildings could be operational by 2025, the company says. It also anticipates there will be up to 1,500 jobs located at De Havilland Field with potentially more based on the growth of the company.

When complete, De Havilland Canada says the site will serve final assembly for its latest DHC-515 firefighter aircraft, as well as the DHC-6 Twin Otter, and the Dash 8-400 aircraft.

“De Havilland Field will be the home of assembly and production of reliable and rugged Canadian aircraft that serve missions around the world,” said De Havilland Canada President and CEO, Brian Chafe. “This is the start of a new chapter for both De Havilland Canada and Canadian aerospace. We are excited about beginning the process with Wheatland County to provide new aviation opportunities for Canada and Alberta.”

https://dehavillandfield.com