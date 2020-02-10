Drone Delivery Canada to star at Canadian AutoShow

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (DDC) announced it will display its Sparrow, the Robin and the Condor delivery drones at the Future Tech Hub of the Canadian International AutoShow, which runs from February 14 – 23 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre. DDC is a drone technology company focused on the design, development and implementation of its proprietary logistics software platform, using drones.

“The 2020 Canadian International AutoShow is themed Transformative Times because the transportation industry is, indeed, in the midst of great change. A vehicle is no longer just something to get us from point A to point B,” says Jason Campbell, GM of the AutoShow. “We are seeing automation potentially easing gridlock with new ways to deliver packages and goods and we are getting more efficient and environmentally aware.”

“Technology is changing the way we do almost everything, and some of those impacts will be encapsulated in the Future Tech Hub, a special installation at the AutoShow showcasing some of the new and innovative technologies transforming the world of transportation,” said Michael Zahra, President & CEO of DDC.

“We are honoured to showcase three of our drones for the public, customers, shareholders and media to see. As a leader in the drone logistics industry, we have commercialized our business, and, with the assistance of our sales agent, Air Canada, we are signing and implementing revenue customers. This industry is experiencing exponential growth globally and we’re excited to be part of it.”

www.DroneDeliveryCanada.com