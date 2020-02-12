Federal government provides millions to cut plastic food, construction waste

Environment Minister's plastics innovation challenge rewards Canadian companies working to recycle waste plastics.

0 February 12, 2020
The Canadian Press
The Canadian Press

VANCOUVER – The federal government will give $1 million each to three companies developing technologies to address plastic waste from food packaging and construction.

Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson announced the winners of his government’s plastics innovation challenge, which is part of its plan to ban many single-use plastics by 2021.

Montreal-based Axipolymer Inc. will create a recyclable food packaging film, while GreenMantra Technologies in Brantford, Ont., will transform polystyrene insulation waste into new insulation and MgO Systems from Calgary will use PVC construction waste to make new insulating materials.

Wilkinson told the Globe 2020 business summit in Vancouver that the government is launching six new plastics challenges and three clean technology challenges.

Those challenges call on innovators to develop solutions to a number of problems related to plastic pollution including finding alternatives to packaging, diverting vehicle plastic from landfills, reducing e-waste and monitoring microplastics in marine environments.

The minister says boosting clean technology development is part of his government’s approach to achieve a future with zero plastic waste.

“Plastic is a growing threat to Canada’s environment and we need to act to reduce plastic pollution,” he says. “Today’s announcements are about tapping into Canada’s incredible potential to change how we produce, how we use and how we recover plastic waste.”
www.ic.gc.ca

News from © Canadian Press Enterprises Inc. 2016

Related

Federal government to buy two more Arctic ships from Irving Shipbuilding

Report: Improving recycling of Canada’s plastics will require ‘radical changes’

Frontier oilsands mine might not be built even if permit issued, CEO concedes


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*