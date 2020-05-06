Heroux Devtek to cut 225 aerospace jobs

LONGUEUIL, Que. – Heroux-Devtek Inc. says it will reduce its workforce by 10 per cent, or about 225 employees, due to falling demand in the commercial aerospace market due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

About 125 of the job cuts are in Quebec, where Heroux-Devtek has its head office and largest operations. It says the former Alta Precision plant will also close.

The company manufactures landing gear for military and civilian aircraft but the Heroux-Devtek says its activities in the defence market generally have been insulated from the economic impact of the pandemic.

The restructuring will be completed during the remainder of its 2020 financial year, which ends June 30. The company estimates it will take a $12-million non-recurring charge related to the downsizing in the first quarter of its 2021 financial year.

Herooux-Devtek’s job cuts follows on similar announcements from Airbus Canada and Pratt & Whitney Canada from last week that impacted approximately 700 workers between the two aerospace companies.

Engine manufacturer Pratt says it will cut more than 343 jobs on May 22 when its order book is reduced due to the airline industry being hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. Airbus Canada said half of the employees will be laid off for an undetermined period of time in Mirabel, where the A220, the former Bombardier C Series, commercial aircraft is assembled.

The Quebec government is allowing manufacturing companies to restart their operations on May 11, but restrictions on the number of employees that can work won’t be lifted until May 25.

