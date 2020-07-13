Kraken Robotics secures largest deal in company history

Newfoundland’s Kraken Robotics Inc. announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Kraken Robotic Systems Inc. has secured a $40 million deal with the Royal Danish Navy, the largest in the company’s history. In doing so, the company beat out some of the defense industry’s heaviest hitters including Northrop Grumman International Trading Inc., Thales DMS France, and Klein Marine Systems Inc.

Under the program, Kraken will deliver its KATFISH towed synthetic aperture sonar, the Tentacle winch and Autonomous Launch and Recovery System (ALARS) as part of the Royal Danish Navy’s mine hunting upgrade program.

Kraken originally announced in October 2019, that it was chosen as the successful bidder on a program for the acquisition of new sonar systems for an unnamed international navy. The delay since then was the result of the complaint process initiated by a losing bidder combined with a slowing of government activity during the COVID period in Europe. However, the Board of Complaints, which oversaw the complaint process, has ruled in favor of the Royal Danish Navy’s position on all points.

https://krakenrobotics.com