Kraken Robotics secures largest deal in company history

St. John’s ocean robotics company beats out major defense players to supply Royal Danish Navy.0
Under the program, Kraken will deliver its KATFISH towed synthetic aperture sonar, the Tentacle winch and Autonomous Launch and Recovery System (ALARS) as part of the Royal Danish Navy’s mine hunting upgrade program.
Kraken originally announced in October 2019, that it was chosen as the successful bidder on a program for the acquisition of new sonar systems for an unnamed international navy. The delay since then was the result of the complaint process initiated by a losing bidder combined with a slowing of government activity during the COVID period in Europe. However, the Board of Complaints, which oversaw the complaint process, has ruled in favor of the Royal Danish Navy’s position on all points.
