Design Engineering’s Top 10 Under 40 open for submissions!

Submissions for Design Engineering’s Top 10 Under 40 for 2024 open until May 31

Design Engineering is looking to recognize Canada’s best and brightest up-and-coming engineers.

Nominate a worthy candidate at your company now!

ELIGIBILITY

All nominees must:



Be under the age of 40 as of Dec. 31, 2024.

Be working as an engineer with a company whose operation is based in Canada.

All nominees should:



Demonstrate a strong work ethic.

Show leadership and initiative.

Actively seek new opportunities for training and education.

Be involved in industry associations, projects and/or initiatives.

To fill out a nomination form online, click here.

